Africa

Somalia orders top UN envoy to leave: foreign ministry

02 January 2019 - 08:38 By AFP
Nicholas Haysom - UN Secretary-General for Somalia.
Nicholas Haysom - UN Secretary-General for Somalia.
Image: SHAH MARAI / AFP

Somalia's government has ordered the UN top envoy to the troubled country to leave, accusing him of "deliberately interfering with the country's sovereignty."

The order comes days after the official, Nicholas Haysom, raised concerns at the action of Somalia's UN-backed security services in recent violence that left several people dead.

"The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, Nicholas Haysom, is no longer welcome in Somalia and cannot operate in the country," the foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday. 

Most read

  1. Divers search for missing boy off Durban's Golden Mile South Africa
  2. Midlands eatery kowtows after ambulance furore South Africa
  3. Wupperthal residents struggle to pick up the pieces after 'tragic' blaze South Africa
  4. Disgraced comic Louis C.K. mocks school massacre survivors World
  5. N3 Toll Concession is going the extra mile to enhance road safety South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X