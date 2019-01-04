Zimbabwe doctors halt emergency treatment after being told 'government does not print US dollars'

Doctors have effectively stopped attending to emergency cases in Zimbabwe.

After a meeting between hospital medical officers, junior registrars [engaged in post-graduate training] and senior registrars [specialist doctors] on January 3 2019, the remaining medical practitioners holding fort downed tools.

“It is with a heavy heart that we agreed to stop attending to emergencies. We have been diligently attending to emergencies hoping that the current impasse would be resolved,” read a statement from the doctors.

The statement emanated from the second biggest referral hospital in the country, United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where gynaecology, obstetric, surgical and ophthalmology specialists signed off.

On January 2 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa called off his annual leave to engage the striking doctors. Previously, his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, issued a stern warning that they should not dare demonstrate at their work stations.

“Government will not allow any demonstrations at medical facilities whose purpose is to treat patients and ensure their full recovery,” he said, adding that the key demand of the doctors would not be met.