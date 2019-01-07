Nigerian military criticised for newspaper raid

Nigeria's military was on Monday January 7 2019 accused of attacking press freedom after troops raided a newspaper for publishing a front-page story about its handling of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Computers were seized and two journalists in the northeast city of Maiduguri were detained following the Daily Trust story about military plans to recapture the town of Baga on the shores of Lake Chad.

The army claimed it acted because the newspaper had "compromised national security" by publishing details of future operations against the jihadists.