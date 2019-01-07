Africa

WATCH | Africa Weekly: Somalia free ambulances under threat & more

Round up of the top news from the continent

07 January 2019 - 10:23 By AFP and TimesLIVE

This week on Africa Weekly, we travel to Somalia, where the country’s only free ambulance service is at risk of closing down due to lack of funding. We also take a look at a new doll being produced in Burkina Faso that challenges the blue-eyed Barbie dolls.

Then we turn towards Cape Town for its colourful minstrels, who attracted thousands of people to their Tweede Nuwe Jaar festival on January 2.

