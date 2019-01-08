South African government condemns attempted coup in Gabon

The South African government has condemned the attempted military coup in Gabon on Monday.

“SA condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the attempted coup to overthrow the democratically elected government in the Republic of Gabon. In this regard, SA reaffirms the African Union principle of the total rejection of all unconstitutional change of power,” international relations and cooperation department (Dirco) spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said.

“SA has noted that the army in Gabon has since arrested the perpetrators of the attempted coup and calls upon the army to help restore the democratically elected government as soon as possible.”

The Gabonese government said it was in control and had arrested most of those involved in the attempted coup.

“Calm has returned, the situation is under control,” government spokesman Guy-Bertrand Mapangou said.