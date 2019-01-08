South African government condemns attempted coup in Gabon
Military officers in Gabon staged an apparent coup attempt early on Monday January 7, seizing the state radio station and declaring their dissatisfaction with President Ali Bongo, who is recovering from a stroke in Morocco.
The South African government has condemned the attempted military coup in Gabon on Monday.
“SA condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the attempted coup to overthrow the democratically elected government in the Republic of Gabon. In this regard, SA reaffirms the African Union principle of the total rejection of all unconstitutional change of power,” international relations and cooperation department (Dirco) spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said.
“SA has noted that the army in Gabon has since arrested the perpetrators of the attempted coup and calls upon the army to help restore the democratically elected government as soon as possible.”
The Gabonese government said it was in control and had arrested most of those involved in the attempted coup.
“Calm has returned, the situation is under control,” government spokesman Guy-Bertrand Mapangou said.
The @_AfricanUnion strongly condemns the coup attempt this morning in #Gabon. I reaffirm the AU's total rejection of all unconstitutional change of power.— Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) January 7, 2019
On Monday morning soldiers burst into state radio and called on the people to “rise up,” an apparent bid to oust ailing president Ali Bongo, who is abroad.
Of the five who did this, according to Mapangou, “four have been arrested and one is on the run”.
African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted: “The African Union strongly condemns the coup attempt this morning in Gabon. I reaffirm the AU’s total rejection of all unconstitutional change of power.”
Bongo, 59, has not returned to Gabon since he fell ill in Saudi Arabia on October 24 2018. It was revealed last month that he had suffered a stroke. In his absence, the constitutional court transferred part of the powers of the president to the prime minister and the vice-president.
On December 31 2018, Bongo addressed the country for the first time since falling ill. He said in a recorded speech from Morocco that he had “been through a difficult period”.
The MPJFDS (Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabonese Defense and Security Forces) considered the speech “shameful” for a “country (which) has lost its dignity”, an officer said in the speech on state radio.
The Bongo family has governed the equatorial African nation for five decades. Bongo was elected head of state after his father’s death in 2009. He was narrowly re-elected in 2016 following a presidential poll marred by deadly violence and allegations of fraud.