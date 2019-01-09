Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa off to five countries as economy hits crisis levels

Mnangagwa won the July 30 elections last year on the back of a promise to transform the economy after years of ruin by former ruler Robert Mugabe, who was deposed in a military coup in November 2017.

But Mnangagwa’s attempts to turn the economy around are yet to bear fruit, as a meltdown punctuated by fuel shortages and a sharp increase in the prices of basic goods and services persists.

Inflation in November last year was recorded at 31% by the national statistics agency, but independent estimates put it at over 100% in real terms.

Mnangagwa’s administration is grappling with how to end a five-week strike by doctors, who want to be paid their salaries in US dollars. Even more pressure was brought to bear this week by teachers, amid the start of a new school term, as they also want to be paid in US currency. Teachers' unions have vowed to picket outside the offices of finance minister Mthuli Ncube until their demands are met.

In a sign of more trouble brewing, Cecilia Alexander, chairperson of the Apex council - an umbrella body for public servants' unions - gave notice on Tuesday of looming collective job action in two weeks by all public servants.

"The reason for this step is premised on the incapacitation of our members and the failure by government to address the same. The incapacitation comes in the wake of the erosion of our static salaries due to the skyrocketing cost of living," said Alexander.

Vincent Hungwe, the chairman of the Public Service Commission, is expected on Thursday to announce a cost of living adjustment that the government will offer to all its employees, in a bid to avert a total shutdown of government by disgruntled employees.

The cost of living adjustment will apply to all grades of workers and a proportion of the adjustment would be allocated as basic salary, and housing and transport allowances.

The Zimbabwe government has 300,000 workers on its payroll.