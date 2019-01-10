DR Congo candidate Fayulu denounces 'electoral coup'

The runner-up in the Democratic Republic of Congo's long-awaited presidential poll Martin Fayulu on Thursday denounced the results as an "electoral coup".

His fellow opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi was declared the winner of the December vote by the electoral commission early Thursday morning.

"These results have nothing to do with the truth at the ballot box," Fayulu told Radio France International.

"It's a real electoral coup, it's incomprehensible."