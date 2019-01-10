Africa

DR Congo candidate Fayulu denounces 'electoral coup'

10 January 2019 - 07:54 By AFP
Martin Fayulu Congolese joint opposition presidential candidate speaks during a press conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 8 2019.
Martin Fayulu Congolese joint opposition presidential candidate speaks during a press conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 8 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The runner-up in the Democratic Republic of Congo's long-awaited presidential poll Martin Fayulu on Thursday denounced the results as an "electoral coup".

His fellow opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi was declared the winner of the December vote by the electoral commission early Thursday morning.

"These results have nothing to do with the truth at the ballot box," Fayulu told Radio France International.

"It's a real electoral coup, it's incomprehensible."

