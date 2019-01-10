Surprise, scepticism as opposition leader Tshisekedi wins DRC poll

Mixed reactions flooded Twitter after Felix Tshisekedi was named the surprise winner of presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The opposition candidate led provisional results with 7-million votes in the much anticipated election, which according to the BBC had a voter turnout of 48%,

Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, won 38.57% of the more than 18-million votes, reported Reuters.

Tshisekedi's opponents were Martin Fayulu, who earned 6.4-million votes, and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary with 4.4-million votes.