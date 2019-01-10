Surprise, scepticism as opposition leader Tshisekedi wins DRC poll
Mixed reactions flooded Twitter after Felix Tshisekedi was named the surprise winner of presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The opposition candidate led provisional results with 7-million votes in the much anticipated election, which according to the BBC had a voter turnout of 48%,
Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, won 38.57% of the more than 18-million votes, reported Reuters.
Tshisekedi's opponents were Martin Fayulu, who earned 6.4-million votes, and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary with 4.4-million votes.
Many observers were predicting victory for Shadary, the government candidate who was hand-picked by outgoing president Joseph Kabila to succeed him.
Tshisekedi's opponents now have just over a week to contest his win. If all goes well for Tshisekedi, he will succeed Kabila, who is letting go of the reins since taking up office 18 years ago.
It will be the first democratic transfer of power since the country gained independence from Belgium in 1960.
The results were initially expected to be released on Sunday January 6. Police were deployed to the offices of the election commission in Kinshasa ahead of the announcement out of fear that riots could break out. The country was previously hit by election violence in 2006 and 2011.
Reactions to the results were mixed. Some on Twitter celebrated Tshisekedi's win as a victory for all, while others felt that he was simply another Kabila in disguise.
#DRCELECTIONS results are raising more question. Will #FelixTshisekedi be able to bring change to #RDC while #Kabila & #FCC keep the army, police and more than likely the parlement? What power would he really have? If there's been a deal, hope #Fatshi knows what he is doing.— Makasi Tomona (@mtomona) January 10, 2019
Felix Tshisekedi is a Joseph Kabila in disguise. Congolese have been played like they have always been.— nyandiga (@nyandiga001) January 10, 2019
Is Felix Tshisekedi an extension of Kabila rule? Time will tell #DRCElections— Kiilu Ndeti (@KiiluNdeti) January 10, 2019
Congratulations to President Elect Felix Tshisekedi. The people of theGreat Lake the Congo shall govern😍😍😍— Victoria4Real (@vivemnisi) January 10, 2019
I am just happy to see my country move on from Kabila and I am hoping for the best! #GetTheMurderersInPrison #LetsRebuild✊🏾 #DRCElections #FelixTshisekedi 🇨🇩— Melia (@Melia56185702) January 10, 2019
Tshisekedi will be the 1st opposition member to win an election since DRC's independence.— Daron (@bartlettdaron) January 10, 2019
Kabila just left the whatsup group of the longest serving presidents in East and Central Africa.#DRCElections
I love it when a good thing happen in Africa I hope #FelixTshisekedi is not already captured. May his leadership be of a great benefit towards the Congolese people than of western imperialists— Mr Lechesa (@mrlechesa) January 10, 2019
I'm ambivalent about #FelixTshisekedi so-called win. He's too chilled for a Congo opposition personality. He has all the hallmarks of an 'insider' on the outside: the outer wall of the status quo. #DRCElections— Hon. Ndumiso (@ChimCham7) January 10, 2019
#FelixTshisekedi this is basically how Congolese are feeling about his victory in my hood .. pic.twitter.com/6ujrVD2SvB— TheBossLady (@God_Gau) January 10, 2019