Zimbabwe government simply can't afford US dollar salaries - here's why

“In discussion with workers, government explained that it cannot go back to paying workers in USD, as in 2009. This is because the 2009 total wage bill was around $30m per month. Now it’s $300m per month. Monthly exports are around the same figure, making USD payment impossible,” said the country's ministry of information, publicity and broadcasting.

For the ordinary man on the street, however, the rationale given by government does not make sense.

“This is a political statement meant to discourage us. It’s in the same vein as the billion-dollar mega deals we were told about during the run-up to the presidential elections. Where are they? It’s hot air!” said a mathematics teacher, who preferred not to be named.

“When dollarisation started, we were all paid a flat fee of $100. From there on, the money was increased. Government should tell us how and why within nine years the wage bill has gone up tenfold,” he added.

Economist John Robertson said Zimbabwe's government is not bold enough to come clean at once, although it’s clear that the money is not there and there is no foreign direct investment (FDI) coming in.

“The money is not there!" said Robertson. "The primary base of the state’s taxes are in bond notes. What is merely happening is that real-time gross settlement (RTGS) systems is what reflects in workers' bank accounts on pay day, but there is no actual money to back it up.

“We have a bad reputation out there - even borrowing is out of the picture. It’s a tough road ahead,” he added.