Catholic Church rejects Congo vote result, loser decries 'coup'

The Catholic Church rejected the official result of Congo's presidential election on Thursday and the loser denounced a "coup", dashing hopes that the country could stage the first uncontested transfer of power in its 59 years of independence.

Electoral officials proclaimed opposition figure Felix Tshisekedi the victor of the election to replace Joseph Kabila who has ruled Democratic Republic of Congo for 18 years.

Pre-election polls had predicted a landslide win for another opposition leader, Martin Fayulu, who is backed by powerful exiled politicians and former militia leaders with influence in the violent east.

Fayulu's supporters say the authorities rigged the result on behalf of Tshisekedi as part of a deal to protect figures from the outgoing administration. At least four people were reported killed in demonstrations in one eastern city, although much of the rest of the country appeared calm.

Tshisekedi's supporters celebrated his victory. But Thursday's intervention by the Catholic Church could make it harder for him to win broad acceptance as the first leader to come to power through the ballot box since Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba was overthrown in a coup less than three months after independence in 1960.

Congolese fear that a dispute over the poll could restart a cycle of violence in a country where civil wars causing hunger and disease have killed millions of people since the 1990s.

The Catholic Church is widely venerated across the country of 80 million and is believed to have accurate election data gathered by a 40,000-strong team of election observers who tallied results displayed at individual polling stations.

While bishops stopped short of publishing their own results or saying who they believed was the true winner, they made clear it wasn't Tshisekedi, as declared by election commission CENI.