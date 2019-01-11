DR Congo runner-up to appeal to Constitutional Court

The runner-up in DR Congo's presidential elections said on Friday he would appeal to the Constitutional Court for a recount as his bloc claimed he won the poll with 61% of the vote.

"We will go to the Constitutional Court on Saturday... (to demand) a recount of the vote," Martin Fayulu told a rally of his supporters.

Provisional results released on Thursday declared Felix Tshisekedi victor with 38.57% of the vote, just ahead of Fayulu with 34.8%.

Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, the candidate backed by outgoing President Joseph Kabila, came a distant third with 23.8%.

The declared result was a surprise to many.

The few pre-election opinion polls had shown Fayulu to be clear favourite while critics of Kabila predicted the outcome would be rigged in favour of Shadary.

Fayulu's bloc on Friday said he was the true victor, claiming he had garnered 61% of the vote.