Panic buying and a stayaway as Zimbabwe fuel price bites

A national stayaway kicked off on Monday in opposition to Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa hiking fuel prices by 120 percent on January 12 2019, a move which sparked panic buying, with the public speculating a sharp increase in goods and services across the board.

Social media went into overdrive with “Bring back Mugabe” memes after the president’s announcement. During his 37-year stint in power, Mugabe did not, at any point, go on national television to announce a fuel price hike. The pro-Mugabe calls subsequently waned as people recalled his policies.

The new pricing is seen by many as the beginning of a tough year under President Mnangagwa, who after the military transition in November 2017 was buoyed by goodwill locally and internationally, but has so far struggled to improve the country’s finances.

By close of business on Sunday, some basic commodities had started disappearing from shelves in supermarkets. In some cases, grocery store owners removed products from shelves or directly increased prices, while in others the buying public bought in bulk.

“If we sell at this price, in a few days’ time we won’t be able to restock. Transport costs have shot up and it simply means to have sugar coming here (shop) it will be at a higher cost. It’s not workable,” said Tapiwa Ngorima, a shop owner.

Petrol went up to $3.31 a litre, from around $1,46, and diesel now costs $3.11 a litre, from $1,26 in bond currency.

However, for some fuel station operators, it’s a loss.

“The same capital that procured fuel at the old price will be used to buy in the new price regime. For most of us, we are operating at a loss. Only rogue dealers will survive this because government notified us early that we should sell all our fuel and wait for the new pricing. Imagine if I had held on to my old stock and decided to sell with the new price, I would at least be cushioned,” said a fuel station operator.