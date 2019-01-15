5 woes Zimbabweans face every day

Zimbabwe has come to a standstill following violent protests that broke out on Monday.



Citizens have taken to social media to explain that the hopes and expectations that came with the end of Robert Mugabe's reign and the beginning of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term have not been realised. Instead they have faced fuel shortages, fuel price hikes, a continuing currency crisis and a strike by doctors.

Here are five big problems Zimbabweans are facing.



Fuel shortages and hikes



Protests hit the country just two days after Mnangagwa announced that the price of fuel had more than doubled. The price of diesel went from US $1.38 to $3.11 a litre, while petrol went up from $1.43 to $3.31.



The announcement triggered panic buying as many anticipated that the price of goods and services, particularly food and transport, would spike.



In November, Zimbabwe's fuel shortage escalated as a result of the government's failure to raise foreign currency on time.