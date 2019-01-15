Ivory Coast ex-strongman Gbagbo in shock ICC acquittal

The International Criminal Court on Tuesday acquitted former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo over a wave of post-electoral violence, in a stunning blow to the war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

Judges ordered the immediate release of the 73-year-old deposed strongman, the first head of state to stand trial at the troubled ICC, and his right-hand man Charles Blé Goudé, 47.

Gbagbo faced charges of crimes against humanity over the 2010-2011 bloodshed following a disputed vote in the West African nation in which around 3,000 people were killed.

Prosecutors said Gbagbo clung to power "by all means" after he was narrowly defeated by his bitter rival - now president - Alassane Ouattara in elections in the world's largest cocoa-producing country.

Gbagbo and Blé Goudé hugged each other after the decision was handed down while supporters started cheering wildly and clapping in the public gallery of the court, prompting head judge Cuno Tarfusser to order them to sit down and "behave".

"The chamber by majority hereby decides that the prosecution has failed to satisfy the burden of proof to the requisite standard," Tarfusser told the court.