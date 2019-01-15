Social media blackout in Zimbabwe as state threatens to shut internet

Zimbabweans are experiencing a social media blackout following alleged threats from the government that it would shut down the entire internet amid protests against a fuel price hike.

Zimbabwean citizen Kerry Kay told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the government had threatened to shut the internet on Monday.

"For the past three hours we have not been able to access WhatsApp. With the government shutting down the internet and social media - it’s the final straw for human rights," Kay said.

She said the situation was tough with the fuel price increase, scarce fuel, tripling food prices and the protests.