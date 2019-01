Disheartened Zimbabwean business people in the city of Mutare, 270km east of Harare, say their prospects are “dim” as petrol price protests hit the country.

“Our business is no longer viable. This is the end for us,” said Lameck Simango, who operates a secondhand-clothes shop.

Now, he says, they have no choice but to join a national stay-away that has led to clashes.