More lows than highs so far for Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa

Free state healthcare

According to Al Jazeera, in the first 100 days after his election, Mnangagwa introduced free state health care for the most vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly. There was also reportedly a temporary reduction in fuel prices.

His stance on "weeding out corruption" among cabinet members was also welcomed by the public and many saw the moves as a positive sign.

Job losses

In December 2018 scores of employees from Sakunda Logistics, a company that controls the majority of fuel procurement in Zimbabwe, were left jobless after the company said it had suffered irrecoverable losses four years prior to the final closing.

After this closure, only two Sakunda divisions remained operational, Sakunda Energy and Sakunda Trading.

It wasn't the only company that saw job losses. National Foods announced that they too would close their wheat mill operations in Bulawayo and Harare. The announcement was made in December 2018 and the company said the decision was made because of delays in repatriating payments to their foreign wheat suppliers.