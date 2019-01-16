Africa

Sudan police tear gas anti-government protest in Kassala: witnesses

16 January 2019 - 15:18 By afp
Tear gas is used to disperse Sudanese demonstrators, during anti-government protests in the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan, on January 15 2019.
Tear gas is used to disperse Sudanese demonstrators, during anti-government protests in the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan, on January 15 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudanese police on Wednesday fired tear gas at crowds of anti-government protesters in Kassala, witnesses said, in the first such demonstration held in the eastern town bordering Eritrea.

Protesters chanting "Freedom, justice and peace" took to the streets in downtown Kassala but were swiftly confronted by riot police, witnesses told AFP by telephone.

It came just days after crowds held a rally in the town in support of President Omar al-Bashir.

Witnesses said that as protesters came into the streets, shopkeepers shut their shops in the town's main market.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19 when angry people demonstrated in towns and villages against a government decision to raise the price of bread.

At least 24 people have died in the protests that have swiftly turned into nationwide rallies in which demonstrators have called on Bashir to step down.

READ MORE:

Sudan protests biggest threat yet to Bashir

Deadly protests that have grown across Sudan in recent weeks are the biggest threat to President Omar al-Bashir's iron-fisted rule since he swept to ...
News
12 days ago

Sudan security forces fire stun grenades at hundreds of protesters outside mosque

Sudanese security forces fired teargas and stun grenades on Friday at 300-400 chanting worshippers as they left a mosque near the capital, a Reuters ...
News
18 days ago

Eight killed in Sudan bread price protests

Eight demonstrators were killed in eastern Sudan on Thursday, officials said, during clashes with riot police on the second day of protests over the ...
News
26 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Walus denied parole again South Africa
  2. No justification for violence, says Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa Africa
  3. #KeepItOn: Keep internet on, is plea to Zimbwabwe government South Africa
  4. Principal charged for making children strip half-naked at Limpopo school South Africa
  5. State capture inquiry: Union boss chowed R15k a month groceries bribe, ... Politics

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows gunmen entering Nairobi hotel before attack
Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
X