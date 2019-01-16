Uneasy calm in Zimbabwe amid stay-at-home fuel price protest

An uneasy calm returned to Zimbabwe's main cities on Wednesday but businesses and schools remained closed and mobile networks enforced a government internet shutdown on the final day of a national strike triggered by a steep rise in fuel prices.

Three people, including a police officer, died during Monday's violent demonstrations in the capital Harare and second city Bulawayo, where protesters looted shops and torched cars.

The country has experienced an acute shortage of dollars that has hampered imports of fuel and drugs and caused a spike in prices.

Zimbabweans accuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa of failing to live up to pre-election pledges to kick-start growth and to have a clean break from the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe, who was forced out in a de facto coup in November 2017.

Since then, Zimbabweans have seen a familiar pattern of dollar shortages battering the economy, rocketing inflation that is destroying the value of their savings and the government reacting forcefully to crush dissent.

In central Harare, shops, banks, fast-food chains and some government offices were closed with little traffic on the roads. There was no public transport and some people could be seen walking from townships into the city centre.