WATCH | Moment gunmen enter Nairobi hotel before bloody attack

CCTV footage has emerged showing militants entering a Nairobi hotel before blasting their way into the complex in an attack that made headlines around the world.

The four gunmen can be seen nonchalantly walking around the complex and firing their rifles at a parked car.

The attack on the dusitD2 hotel on Tuesday afternoon began with an explosion in the parking lot and then a suicide bomb blast in the foyer. Gunfire was exchanged for hours afterwards.

At least 14 people were killed in the attack in Kenya's capital. Somali Islamist group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility.

On Wednesday, Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta said security forces had killed all four militants.