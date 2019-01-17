Mozambique ruling party grapples with $2bn state-debt scandal

When former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang was arrested at Johannesburg airport over the Christmas holidays, it triggered a political crisis ahead of the country's elections later this year.

Chang was detained over alleged secret loans to state companies totalling $2bn in a widening scandal that is set to shake the Frelimo party that has ruled since 1975.

Currently held in custody, he is due back in court in Johannesburg on Friday over a US request for SA to extradite him on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

The case could blow open the extent of government corruption in Mozambique, which relies on donor aid and is one of the world's poorest countries.

"This is the biggest crisis in the Frelimo party," Adriano Nuvunga, professor of political science at Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo, told AFP.

"There is no longer one Frelimo. There are many Frelimos."

Nuvunga predicted that President Filipe Nyusi would still lead Frelimo to election victory when the polls are held in October, but said opposition to the ruling party was growing.

"The youth are revolting against Frelimo," he said.