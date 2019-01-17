Africa

Soldiers patrol deserted Harare in wake of deadly chaos

17 January 2019 - 07:00 By Ray Ndlovu
A soldier walks past a burning barricade in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 15 2019.
A soldier walks past a burning barricade in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 15 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The streets of Harare were mostly deserted on Wednesday, the third day of a stayaway to protest against the huge petrol price increase.

While this sharply contrasted with the deadly clashes in the capital and in Bulawayo on Monday, soldiers and police were reportedly patrolling Harare townships and assaulting people in their homes, a tactic used by former president Robert Mugabe’s security services.

Most read

  1. 'They put a gun to his son's head': Durban man's hijack hell ride South Africa
  2. Mpumalanga police arrest two Bitcoin kidnapping suspects South Africa
  3. ‘I’m going back to church’: lightning hits pals South Africa
  4. Two cyclists attacked in Stellenbosch South Africa
  5. LISTEN | CNN analyst accuses black radio host of 'white privilege' World

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows gunmen entering Nairobi hotel before attack
Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
X