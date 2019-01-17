Timeline: From burning cars to police crackdown, Zimbabwe remains on edge

Zimbabwe continues to dominate global headlines as reports of violent police crackdowns filter through, internet connectivity remains sketchy and citizens are arrested for public violence – scenes that many have compared to the Robert Mugabe regime.

In less than a week, #ShutDownZimbabwe and #ZimonFire have dominated social media, with shocking images and stories about the chaos that has occurred since Sunday, January 13.

This is how Zimbabwe entered 2019.

January 13: The fuel price increase

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that fuel prices would more than double. Justifying the exorbitant prices, Mnangagwa said this would help stimulate Zimbabwe's economy.