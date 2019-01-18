Body of drowned South African recovered in Mozambique

The body of one of the four South Africans who were washed out to sea in Mozambique earlier this week has been recovered, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation said on Friday.

While his name is known to TimesLIVE, the department has requested that none of the missing people be named until their next of kin have all been informed.

“The body was recovered on Thursday afternoon by search and rescue teams at around 1 or 2pm,” said department spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya.

He could not immediately confirm whether any other bodies, one man and two women, had been recovered.

The group of eight South Africans arrived in a Mozambique on January 12 2019 to celebrate a birthday.

Tragedy struck on Monday.

“During a swimming adventure at the Portuguese islands, four of them were overpowered by a sea wave and unfortunately went missing,” Kenny Mathivha, of the office of the Limpopo premier, said in a statement.

Speaking on behalf of Premier Stanley Mathabatha, Mathivha said the two missing women were from Groblersdal in Limpopo, while the two men were from Secunda in Mpumalanga and Bloemfontein in the Free State.

The other four, from Tafelkop and Groblersdal in Limpopo, were safe, Mathivha said.

Mathabatha has sent the Elias Motsoaledi mayor and her municipal manager to Mozambique to support the families who have arrived there.

Dirco is also providing support.