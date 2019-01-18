Africa

How Zimbabweans stayed online when government shut down the internet

18 January 2019 - 07:30 By James Thompson
The Zimbabwean government shut down the internet this week during massive civil unrest sparked by a fuel price hike.
The Zimbabwean government shut down the internet this week during massive civil unrest sparked by a fuel price hike.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

When government played its heavy hand on freedom of speech by shutting down social media space, Zimbabweans were ready to counter it.

On the first day of riots sparked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 120 percent fuel hike, live video footage, news updates and breaking news made their way to the world through Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

The news was that the state was losing the fight to contain charging rioters who moved from the high-density suburbs of Bulawayo and Harare into the two cities’ central business districts.

It didn’t take long for the minister of state security, Owen Ncube, to instruct network providers to shut down the internet. However, news had started filtering out hours before the minister gave the directive and social media activists in Zimbabwe made people aware of how to bypass state censorship through Virtual Private Network (VPN).

On January 15 2019, Zimbabweans woke up to a total shutdown, but those who had downloaded VPN settings stayed online until the internet was restored briefly around 4pm on Wednesday. About 30 minutes later, internet was blocked again, but more people had downloaded VPN settings.

“It’s impossible to keep us out now. If they block a VPN server, there are many out there and most of them are all over the world. The one I’m using is based in Japan,” said a journalist.

At least three people have died and more than 100 injured following protests against the Zimbabwean government. Doctors say they've seen evidence of gunshot wounds and dog bites.

Nonetheless, Twitter and Facebook remained out of reach for many.

For some, even with VPN connections using WhatsApp has been hard because of slow connectivity. As such, little-known applications in the country, such as Telegram, provided relief.

“Some of these repressive governments can do all they want and spend millions of dollars on jamming equipment that can be bypassed by a 20 megabyte application available on Google Playstore,” said a journalist.

READ MORE

Zimbabwe security forces 'used live ammunition to disperse protesters'

Zimbabwe security forces have been accused of killing at least five people and wounding 25 others during a crackdown on nationwide protests over a ...
News
1 day ago

South Africa 'monitoring' Zimbabwe as troops mount clampdown

The South African government on Wednesday "noted protest action in Zimbabwe" and said it was monitoring the situation. This comes amid reports of a ...
News
2 days ago

Most shops, schools still closed as Zimbabwe stayaway enters day four

It was meant to last for only three days, but the stayaway called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions entered its fourth day on Thursday.
News
18 hours ago

The Internet is back in Zimbabwe amid massive civil unrest

Internet services in Zimbabwe have been restored after a 24-hour blackout as the country experienced its biggest civil unrest since independence in ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Five must-read stories of the week South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoprite manager suspended for swearing at employee South Africa
  3. One dead, 17 injured in minibus taxi-truck crash on KZN South Coast South Africa
  4. WATCH | Swimming with a 6-metre, 2.5-ton great white shark World
  5. It's a hollow victory, MEC tells reopened Elsies River school with three ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X