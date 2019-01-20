Backlash in Nigeria as main candidates shun election debate

Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari and his main challenger on Sunday faced accusations of arrogance, disrespect and elitism after they failed to turn up for a debate between election hopefuls.

Buhari, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar, from the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), were supposed to have been among five candidates at the set-piece discussion on Saturday night.

But Buhari stayed away, citing his "busy and hectic official and campaign schedules" and because he had already taken part in a live-televised question-and-answer session.

Abubakar returned from the United States and headed to the venue in Abuja but "at the last second he decided not to appear", debate moderator Mark Eddo announced.

Abubakar, referred to across Nigeria as "Atiku", later blamed Buhari, saying the president's absence was "a slight on all of us and our democracy".

"We came here for a presidential debate, not a candidacy debate, and I, Atiku Abubakar, cannot challenge or question an administration where the man at the helm of the affairs of the nation is not present to defend himself or his policies," he added.