DRC court confirms Tshisekedi winner of disputed presidential election

DR Congo's top court on Sunday declared opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi the winner of disputed presidential elections after throwing out a legal challenge by the runner-up.

Announcing the final results of the much-delayed poll, the Constitutional Court said Tshisekedi had won by a simple majority, paving the way for him to take over from longterm leader Joseph Kabila.

Runner-up Martin Fayulu, who has previously described the outcome as an "electoral coup" forged by Tshisekedi and Kabila, immediately called on the international community to reject the results.

"I ask the entire international community not to recognise a power that has neither legitimacy nor legal standing to represent the Congolese people," he said of Tshisekedi, declaring himself "the only legitimate president".

Tshisekedi's victory was provisionally announced earlier this month by the Independent National Election Commission (CENI) but it was challenged both at home and abroad, with the African Union appealing for the final results to be delayed.

On Sunday, the Constitutional Court said Fayulu's claims were "unfounded" and he had failed to prove any inaccuracies in the figures, describing his call for a recount as "absurd".

"Only the CENI has produced authentic and sincere results," judge Noel Kilomba said.

The court went on to declare Tshisekedi as the "President of the Democratic Republic of Congo by simple majority".