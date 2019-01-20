Zimbabwe victims tell of brutalities by security forces

"I was sleeping around 2am and they were banging at the door," Brighton said, as he waited in a Harare hospital for treatment for bruising on his face.

"They first beat up my wife. When they realised that she was carrying a baby, they stopped and ordered her to come out to watch while they beat me.

"I was the only man there. All the other tenants were out. They said 'We will beat you on behalf of the other men absent'.

"They told me to stoop and then they started beating me, kicking me," he said, recalling the assault in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"I don't know why they beat me," said Brighton, who is employed by an engineering company, adding he had been busy at work on Monday, the main day of the protests.

Doctors' groups say they have treated hundreds of casualties this week.

Information has been scarce after authorities cut the internet in an apparent attempt to suppress details and halt accounts spreading on social media of police and soldiers indiscriminately raiding homes.

For some critics, the repression echoes the grim brutality of Robert Mugabe's era.

The UN's human rights office on Friday urged Harare to "stop the crackdown". It voiced alarm over the security forces' "excessive use of force", which included reported use of live ammunition.

"They broke a window to the spare bedroom where my children were sleeping, the kids started screaming and ran to our bedroom," said truck driver Rogers, 40.

"They said if we refused to open up, they would fire teargas.

"I was beaten by three soldiers and one policeman - they beat me with thick sticks and batons, while one of them poured water all over my body."