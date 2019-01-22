Desperate Zimbabweans trek to SA for fuel

It takes Halima Simba about an hour by foot in a round trip from Zimbabwe to buy petrol in Musina, Limpopo. Her customers are the many taxis stranded without fuel, victims of last week’s spike in the petrol price that made it the most expensive in the world.

But Musina is also feeling the economic crunch since traffic on this main artery to Zimbabwe has dwindled, with shops closing owing to low customer numbers.