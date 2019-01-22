Zimbabwe president condemns crackdown, supporters raise impeachment fears

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised on Tuesday to investigate a brutal crackdown by security forces on anti-government protesters, as two of his supporters spoke of a possible plot to remove him from office.

Lawyers and activists say police and soldiers have killed at least a dozen people, wounded scores and arrested hundreds since demonstrations began nine days ago following a hike in the price of fuel. Zimbabwe's Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) accused security forces of systematic torture.

In his first public comments since cutting short a foreign trip, Mnangagwa said violence by security forces was "unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe."

"Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll," Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, calling for a "national dialogue" involving churches, civil society and the opposition.

A lawyers group reported more rights violations since Mgangagwa's return to Harare late on Monday, fuelling rumours of deep divisions within his government.

Two allies of Mnangagwa - a lawmaker of his ZANU-PF party, Mayor Wadyajena, and former deputy finance minister Terence Mukupe, said some members of the government were attempting to impeach him.

"They threatened to kill me and harm my family. I stand by @edmnangagwa... The plot is foiled, they lack numbers for impeachment," Wadyajena posted.