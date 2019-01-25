Mugabe's staff accused of stealing from a briefcase holding $1m in cash

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe kept as much as $1m (R13.7m) in cash stashed in a briefcase, according to revelations in a court case in which housekeeping staff are accused of stealing from him.

Mugabe was ousted in November 2017 and replaced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A relative cum housekeeper, Constance Mugabe, 50, along with other employees, Saymore Nheketwa, 47, Andrew Mahumbe, 37, and Johannes Mapurisa, 50, have appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Tawengwa Chibanda on theft charges.

It is the state’s case that Mugabe realised that he had lost $922,000 (R12.7m) to the workers at his rural home in Zvimba after discovering that there was only $78,000 (R1m) in the briefcase which he had entrusted to Constance.