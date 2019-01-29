Zimbabwean lawyers march to demand a return to the rule of law

Hundreds of lawyers dressed in their black gowns marched in Harare’s city centre to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to call for the immediate restoration of the rule of law and order in Zimbabwe.

The march was organised by the Law Society of Zimbabwe, the largest body of legal practitioners across the country.

The march comes after the group said it had noted a worrying trend across the sections of the judiciary, where their clients were being denied bail and there was a surge in the fast-tracking of trials.

It said fast-tracking, routine denial of bail, routine dismissal of applications, and blatant disregard of the constitutional provisions relating to the right to fair trial were "causing alarm in the profession".