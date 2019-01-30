Zimbabweans expose government lies on police brutality footage

Zimbabweans on social media were quick to expose government lies after the state denounced video footage aired by Sky News on police and army brutality that characterised the recent strikes.

Led by journalist John Sparks, Sky travelled to the country’s two major cities, Bulawayo and Harare, where most of the destruction, violence and looting took place.

A video showing a man in civilian attire being beaten up by police and army officers after he allegedly complained about tight handcuffs has put the state under pressure.

The presidency said it was "appalled" by the video, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa said was "not the Zimbabwean way". He called for a full investigation into the matter.