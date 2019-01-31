Captains of industry roped in to plot new economic course for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced the formation of a 24-member advisory council comprising captains of industry drawn from telecoms, tourism, infrastructure, health, media and financial services.

Mnangagwa said the council would help him formulate key economic policies and strategies to advance Vision 2030, his ambitious drive to turn Zimbabwe into a middle-income country.

The chief secretary to the president and cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, was quoted by state-owned the Herald newspaper on Thursday as saying the council would be Mnangagwa's "sounding board" on key economic reforms, issues and initiatives. Sibanda said services provided by the council members would be voluntary.

"Government will mobilise funding for operations of the presidential advisory council. Members will draw some honorarium, although the expectation is that their services are voluntary," he said.