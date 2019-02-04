Cash-strapped Zimbabweans awake to bread price hike shock

The National Pharmaceuticals Company (NatPharm), government’s medical procurement company, has started rolling out a plan where it will have pharmacies selling in bond notes countrywide.

"We are busy gathering the medicines and also identifying the places to put up the pharmacies," said health and childcare minister Dr Obadiah Moyo.

The situation is critical in health services.

Realising that nurses and doctors are finding it costly to go to work, the ministry of health and childcare has come up with a new work timetable.

Instead of clocking in for work five times a week, nurses now have an option to only work two days. Instead of the usual eight-hour working day, one can have a 12-hour work day and then take off days.

However, the government does not allow state workers to take up part-time work during their off days.

"Members should not use the days not worked in terms of this interim framework to do locum duties," reads a circular from the ministry.

The 120% fuel hike that sparked riots left many with nothing to save.

As such, for the rest of the populace, government has started reviving its public transport company, the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco).

The government-owned entity collapsed at the turn of the century due to massive corruption involving government officials.

It will seek to revive operations with 700 buses sourced from Belarus and South Africa.

Currently the public transport sector is dominated by private commuter omnibuses. In 2006, under then president Robert Mugabe, the government tried providing subsidised transport for the civil service using buses that were nicknamed "Gushungo" (Mugabe’s totem). However, the project spectacularly collapsed largely because the buses failed to endure the dilapidated road infrastructure.

Despite these efforts, civil servants, particularly teachers, are not moved and are leading voices for a nationwide strike. They argue that, unlike some of their counterparts, they are constantly overlooked.

"Our members will be withdrawing their services/labour and will not be reporting for duty with effect from February 5," said the Zimbabwe Teachers' Union and Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe in a joint statement.

With the economic meltdown, Zanu-PF has reverted to default mode, blaming foreign governments for wanting to "take over the country" using nongovernmental organisations.

"We will not fold our hands and let that happen. We are aware that some of our economic challenges are a result of the machinations of these NGOs," barked Mohadi at the Zanu-PF rally.