Zim teachers set to embark on nationwide strike

Obert Mataruse, the president of the Almagamated Rural Teachers Union, said his organisation's members supported the strike, and would not report for work on Tuesday. Mataruse spent 16 days in jail after being arrested for allegedly attempting to overthrow a constitutionally-elected government following last month's violent stay away. He was released on Friday.

"The Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe welcomes all sister teacher unions for finally coming on board on the ongoing job action for a living wage. We reiterate our call for salaries in United States dollars. We encourage all teachers to take heed of the ongoing job action as we demand a comprehensive Conditions of Living Adjustment," said Mataruse.

Teachers’ basic salaries were last reviewed in 2012 and by then the salaries were negotiated in US dollars. The cost of living has since soared, with prices of basic services and commodities increasing at a cumulative rate of over 500%. The government has also reneged on the agreement to pay salaries in US dollars, and are now paying in the Real Time Gross Settlement terms. The surrogate currency is performing badly on the market and this has heavily eroded the value of salaries.

The average teacher earns around US$120 per month.

"The union encourages all teachers to continue withdrawing their labor. The Union’s decision-making body will meet on Saturday 9 February 2019 to evaluate the job action. The meeting will come up with other tactics aimed at compelling our employer to award a COLA [cost of living adjustment], said Mataruse.

"We encourage un-unionised teachers to seize this opportunity and join the Union of the moment so that we speak with one voice. Our Union is providing legal cover to all teachers who will be victimized during this job action. We urge teachers to promptly report victimization to the details captured at the foot of this statement."