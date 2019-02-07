Religious leaders tell politicians to 'find each other', put Zimbabwe first

A day after snubbing an invite from President Emmerson Mnangagwa to set up a framework for dialogue, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa took part in a prayer meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches in Harare.

But absent from that meeting was his arch-nemesis, Mnangagwa, who instead was represented by senior government officials.

They included Monica Mutsvangwa, the information minister, Cain Mathema, the home affairs minister and Obert Mpofu, the Zanu-PF secretary for administration.

Heightened political tensions and a worsening economic environment since the outcome of disputed polls held in July 2018 have resulted in increased calls for dialogue among the country’s political and civic society leaders.