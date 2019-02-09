Yemi Osinbajo: Nigeria's vice president

Yemi Osinbajo has played an increasingly prominent role in Nigeria's government since he was appointed as President Muhammadu Buhari's deputy in 2015.

Nowhere has that been more clearly demonstrated than at a recent question-and-answer session on the current campaign trail, when the lawyer and church pastor spoke more than his boss.

When the 76-year-old Buhari did speak, his critics accused him of being too old, ill or out of touch to grasp the issues at stake.

But he found a loyal ally in his vice-president. "He (Buhari) is not an orator," Osinbajo stated afterwards. "My business is oratory. I'm a lawyer.

"The reason why you have a person like that is integrity."

Buhari has publicly shown his appreciation for his colleague, calling him his "running mate turned partner in service ... and friend".

Odd couple

To some extent, Buhari and Osinbajo are a political odd couple.

In one campaign poster for the 2015 election, Buhari was dressed in a black dinner suit, white shirt and velvet bow tie and loomed uncomfortably over his diminutive running mate.

Osinbajo had likewise abandoned his traditional flowing robes but looked more relaxed in a smart, Western business suit.

For several months in 2017, it seemed as if the pair's campaign slogan -- "Change" -- could well mean Osinbajo replacing Buhari as head of state.