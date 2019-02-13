Africa

Cameroon opposition leader Kamto charged with 'rebellion': lawyer

13 February 2019 - 12:24 By AFP
Maurice Kamto.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto, who says he was cheated out of the presidency in elections last year, has been charged with "rebellion" and "insurrection", one of his lawyers said Wednesday.

The former government minister was arrested in the economic capital Douala late last month.

The prosecutor's office of the Yaounde military court filed the charges against Kamto during the night, the lawyer, Emmanuel Simh, said, adding that 28 of his supporters were also charged. 

