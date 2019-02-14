Travelling classroom bridges digital divide in Benin

Benin's internet penetration rate is just 42.2 percent, the Regulatory Authority for Electronic and Postal Communication said in a report last year.

Among these, almost everyone (96 percent) used a mobile phone for accessing the web.

These are the conditions which spawned the idea for a mobile classroom furnished with desks as well as fans to ward off the tropical heat.

BloLab pays to rent a cab to two the trailer, which was donated by Swiss-based charity African Puzzle.

The classroom, which has visited two communities since last August, stays in one place for a month at a time, providing five two-hour computer skills classes per week, free of charge.

It is a drop in the ocean for Avrankou, which has a population of 128,000 scattered around 59 villages served by 88 primary schools.

"The idea isn't to make computer scientists, but just to make children want to use digital technology. It's a tool that can solve real problems in everyday life," Agbayazon said.

Repurposed jerrycans

As one group of pupils practises using a word processor on the trailer's laptops, another works in a corner of the town hall, learning to build computers in jerrycans with recycled components from obsolete machines or donated by businesses and charities in Cotonou.

The students are already familiar with terms like "motherboard", "hard drive", and "power supply" from a previous lesson.

One of two trainers, Raoul Letchede, shows the kids the components they will use to assemble a makeshift computer in a 25-litre (6.6-gallon) yellow plastic container.

These home-fashioned machines must be hooked up to a computer screen to work.

"This lesson familiarises them with the inside of a computer, demystifies how it works, and shows them that they can make their own even without much money," Letchede said.

One rule of the mobile classroom is that all the software used must be free to the public.

"We have to promote this practice because we don't have the money here to buy the licences," said Agbayazon. "We don't want to encourage children to hack."

Learning continues

The approach impressed local official Apollinaire Oussou Lio on a recent visit to the class.