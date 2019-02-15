Recovery operations begin at Zimbabwe mine; 50 expected dead

Zimbabwean authorities are expected to start retrieving trapped illegal gold miners on Friday but none are expected to have survived flooding in the shafts and the number of casualties could be about 50, state media reported.

The accident in Battlefields, 175km west of Harare, has highlighted the safety issues in illegal gold miners, who last year contributed significantly to the country's record bullion output of 33 tons.

The miners were trapped on Tuesday night when the shafts they were working in were flooded after a nearby dam burst. Initial reports put the number at 23 but state media indicate there could be more than double that.

Some of the shafts were 100m deep and rescue teams from nearby mines and the Civil Protection Unit were pumping water from shafts and tunnels before recovering the estimated 50 men, The Herald newspaper said.

It said the authorities did not expect to find survivors.