Africa

Zimbabwean rescuers pull out eight trapped miners alive

16 February 2019 - 15:41 By Reuters
Artisanal miners Thnkmore Mandimutsa and Simon Mushonga sit in a tent after being rescued as retrieval efforts proceed for trapped illegal gold miners in Kadoma, Zimbabwe, February 16, 2019.
Artisanal miners Thnkmore Mandimutsa and Simon Mushonga sit in a tent after being rescued as retrieval efforts proceed for trapped illegal gold miners in Kadoma, Zimbabwe, February 16, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean rescuers pulled out eight illegal gold miners alive on Saturday out of about 70 people who were earlier this week trapped in flooded shafts, in accident that the government has declared a disaster, officials and witnesses said.

The accident in Battlefields, 175 km (109 miles) west of Harare, happened on Tuesday night and has shone a light on the dangers facing illegal gold miners, who last year contributed a large part of Zimbabwe's record 33 tonne bullion output.

"So far we have managed to bring out eight miners alive and we are yet to assess and find any more people down there who are still alive," Tapererwa Paswavaviri, the government deputy chief mining engineer told reporters at the accident scene.

Recovery operations begin at Zimbabwe mine; 50 expected dead

Zimbabwean authorities are expected to start retrieving trapped illegal gold miners on Friday but none are expected to have survived flooding in the ...
News
1 day ago

Help us retrieve the bodies, Zim government pleads

The government of Zimbabwe is appealing to the public, non-governmental organisations and the corporate sector for US$200,000 (more than R2.8m) to ...
News
21 hours ago

The miners, who were covered in mud, were whisked away by officials before speaking to reporters. Rescuers briefly stopped operations due to rain.

Local Government Minister July Moyo said in a statement on Friday the government had declared the incident a disaster and that up to 70 people could have been trapped in the pits.

Battlefields and surrounding areas are rich in gold deposits and popular with artisanal miners, known locally as "Makorokoza" or hustlers, who use picks and shovels and generator-powered water pumps. The makeshift shafts and tunnels can easily collapse in the rainy season when the ground is soft.

The pits are dotted around a clearing some 8 km from the main dirt road. On the edges are shacks made of plastic which serve as accommodation for those digging for gold.

Anxious relatives and other miners have continued to camp at the mining site hoping to see their colleagues amid frustration that the rescue process was taking too long.  

Most read

  1. Looters clean up after truck carrying washing powder overturns on N1 South Africa
  2. Man nabbed with bakkie-load of slaughtered cattle South Africa
  3. WATCH | Lion Air plane skids off runway at Indonesian airport World
  4. Zimbabwean rescuers pull out eight trapped miners alive Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X