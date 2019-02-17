Africa

Watchdog deplores Libya's 'almost impossible' media environment

17 February 2019 - 16:50 By afp
Libyan journalists protest to denounce violence against journalists 9 in the Libyan capital Tripoli on January 20 2019.
Libyan journalists protest to denounce violence against journalists 9 in the Libyan capital Tripoli on January 20 2019.
Image: Mahmud TURKIA / AFP

Working as a journalist in Libya has become nearly "impossible" as lawlessness and impunity has brought hostility to journalists to new heights, Reporters Without Borders said Sunday.

"The situation of freedom of information is dramatic," the global press watchdog said in a report released jointly with fellow campaign group the Libyan Centre for Freedom of the Press.

Covering the news "has become an almost impossible mission... (because) hostility against media and journalists has reached new heights."

Crimes against media workers take place in "silence and the criminals enjoy total impunity", the report said.

The report was released to mark the eighth anniversary of the 2011 NATO backed uprising that toppled and killed Moamer Kadhafi.

Since then, at least 19 journalists have been killed while there have been "several cases" in which journalists were abducted, tortured or forcibly disappeared, the report said.

Libya has been mired in chaos since veteran dictator Kadhafi's fall, as two rival administrations and numerous militias grapple for power.

Libya ranks 162nd out of 180 in the 2018 Word Press Freedom Index established by Reporters Without Borders.

READ MORE:

Journalist Maria Ressa, fierce critic of Philippine president, arrested for cyber libel

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who has repeatedly clashed with President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in her Manila office on Wednesday, in what ...
News
4 days ago

Journalist arrested and 'violently beaten' in DR Congo

A journalist was arrested and "violently beaten" in Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday for covering a meeting of opposition presidential ...
News
1 month ago

Rwandan journalist investigated for 'terrorism'

Rwandan investigators are holding a journalist accused of receiving explosives and plotting with terrorists, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Two of five suspects implicated in murder of Hillbrow security guards arrested South Africa
  2. Girls sport their ancestors' hair for Lunar New year in China World
  3. DR Congo charges key 'witness' over UN experts' murder South Africa
  4. Watchdog deplores Libya's 'almost impossible' media environment Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X