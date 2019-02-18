Africa

Miners trapped and companies closing: Five must-read stories from Zimbabwe

18 February 2019
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused lawyers and doctors of inciting violence during last month's protest action.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

From companies shutting down, NGOs under the lens, trapped miners and gags on information freedom, here are five times Zimbabwe made headlines this weekend. 

Miners retrieved from Gold Mine 

Twenty-four bodies have been retrieved from two flooded gold mines near the town of Kadoma southwest of Harare, reported AFP. 

State news reported that only eight survivors were pulled from the mines and officials fear that more miners are still trapped.

 On Friday the government said that between 60 and 70 "artisanal" miners were trapped in two shafts.

Companies shut shop 

About 96 companies have closed their doors since the beginning of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term which began 15 months ago. 

The sectors affected include transport, agriculture, manufacturing, financial services and engineering.

With the foreign currency shortages that led to last month's fuel hikes and hyperinflation, the country is set to experience more business troubles. 

Info freedom act 

Zimbabwe has moved one step closer to doing away with the Access to Information and Privacy of Protection Act.

The government repealed the law that has been infamous for blocking the work of journalists.

The law, which was enacted in 2002, barred foreigners from owning newspapers, TV or radio stations. Government institutions were given 30 days to respond to public and media queries as a tactic to delay access to information. 

Government clamps down on NGOs

The Zimbabwean government has placed NGOs with operations in the country under scrutiny after Mnangagwa accused them of being behind "an orgy of violence" in the public protests that broke out in January. 

The government has begun a process of mapping and profiling NGOs based in the country, a decision which has alarmed organisations.

Mnangagwa issues warning to doctors and lawyers 

At a Zanu-PF "thank you" rally on Saturday, Mnangagwa accused doctors and lawyers of inciting violence and being accessories in the deadly protest action that marred the country last month. 

"We are now going after those doctors who were involved in those activities. Those lawyers that were inciting violence, we are now going after them. So those who choose violence, we are prepared,” Mnangagwa told the Zanu PF crowd.

