Miners trapped and companies closing: Five must-read stories from Zimbabwe

From companies shutting down, NGOs under the lens, trapped miners and gags on information freedom, here are five times Zimbabwe made headlines this weekend.



Miners retrieved from Gold Mine



Twenty-four bodies have been retrieved from two flooded gold mines near the town of Kadoma southwest of Harare, reported AFP.

State news reported that only eight survivors were pulled from the mines and officials fear that more miners are still trapped.

On Friday the government said that between 60 and 70 "artisanal" miners were trapped in two shafts.