Africa

Nigeria's Buhari says reasons for election delay should be investigated after vote

18 February 2019 - 13:46 By Reuters
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The cause of the week-long delay of Nigeria's election should be investigated after the poll takes place on February 23, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday.

Buhari, who addressed an emergency meeting of officials from his ruling party in the capital Abuja, said there was a need for the electoral commission to explain its "incompetence". The commission announced the election delay in the early hours of Saturday, five hours before polls were due to open. 

