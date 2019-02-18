Somalia denies Kenya claims in maritime border spat

Somalia on Sunday rejected accusations by Kenya that it had auctioned off oil and gas blocks in a disputed maritime area.

Nairobi on Saturday recalled its ambassador from Mogadishu for "urgent consultations" over the maritime border dispute that involves lucrative offshore oil and gas deposits.

Kenya said it had acted because of an "egregious decision by the government of Somalia to auction off oil and gas blocks in Kenya's maritime territorial area that borders Somalia".

It accused Somalia of an "unparalleled affront and illegal grab at the resources of Kenya".

But in a statement Sunday Somalia's Foreign Ministry denied the allegations levelled at Mogadishu.