Africa

Zimbabwe opposition politician fined over false election results

18 February 2019 - 13:29 By Reuters
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's former finance minister and senior opposition politician Tendai Biti was on Monday convicted and fined $200 for unlawfully and falsely announcing the results of last year's presidential election that was won by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Biti, vice chairman of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, was charged last year after announcing that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had won the presidential election. Biti was later deported by Zambian authorities after a failed asylum bid.

The MDC and Chamisa continue to dispute Mnangagwa's victory, which was also upheld by the country's top court, and say Zimbabwe's political and economic problems will not be fixed until the president's legitimacy is resolved.

Magistrate Gloria Takundwa said state prosecutors had proved the case against Biti, whom she said would be jailed for six months if he commits a similar offence in the next five years.

Biti's lawyer Alec Muchadema, who paid the $200 fine, said he would appeal against the conviction and sentence.

"I am absolutely innocent and we will be appealing that decision. It's unacceptable what is happening, we will keep on fighting," Biti told reporters outside the courthouse.

Chamisa said Biti was being persecuted for telling the truth and that the former finance minister was one of many MDC leaders being targeted by Mnangagwa's government in a bid to cripple the opposition. The government has denied the charge. 

READ MORE

Zim opposition welcomes firmer stance from US against army violence

The MDC on Wednesday welcomed the US government’s call for “a neutral third party” to preside over dialogue between Zimbabwe’s political rivals.
News
4 days ago

Emmerson Mnangagwa's plea to lift sanctions

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today plead for support from African allies as fears grow that the European Union is poised to impose new sanctions ...
News
8 days ago

Zimbabwe president condemns crackdown, supporters raise impeachment fears

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised on Tuesday to investigate a brutal crackdown by security forces on anti-government protesters, as two ...
News
26 days ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe opposition politician fined over false election results Africa
  2. Right-to-die activist Sean Davison aims to raise R2,8m for legal battle South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'It was terrifying': Furious elephants charge, surround safari vehicle Travel
  4. Miners trapped and companies closing: Five must-read stories from Zimbabwe Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X