Sudan protesters remain resilient, but Bashir unbowed

Sudanese protester Osman Sulaiman has taken to the streets of Khartoum chanting "overthrow, overthrow" almost daily since demonstrations erupted against President Omar al-Bashir's iron-fisted rule in December.

And he insists he has no intention of stopping now.

"We have to fight our battle if we have to secure our future and the future of our country," Sulaiman, an engineering graduate who has been unemployed for years, told AFP.

As the protest campaign against Bashir's regime enters its third month on Tuesday, demonstrators are pressing on with rallies despite a show of defiance from the veteran leader and a sweeping crackdown by the authorities.

Officials say 31 people have died in protest-related violence so far, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 have been killed including medics and children.

Hundreds of protesters, opposition leaders, activists and journalists have been jailed by agents of the feared National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

"The protesters' resilience has been very impressive," says Murithi Mutiga of International Crisis Group (ICG).

"Two months have passed, but the movement's momentum has remained and participation has grown geographically and across socio-economic classes."

On Sunday, scores of protesters rallied in Khartoum chanting their catchcry "freedom, peace, justice" as police fired tear gas.