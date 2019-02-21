Nairobi attack highlights 'new generation' of Shabaab recruits

Gichunge, believed to be aged about 23, is from central Isiolo and is the son of a Kenyan soldier. His name is from the country's largest ethnic group, the Kikuyu.

Omwoyo, aged in her late twenties, is believed to be from Kisii in western Kenya.

The pair shared a home in Ruaka, northwest of the capital, where police say they found guns stashed in a hole in one of the rooms.

Police found the hideout after Gichunge was identified as the owner of a vehicle which transported the attackers to the hotel and office complex.

He was initially thought to be among those killed.

But it emerged both he and Omwoyo were on the run at the time of the operation, and had put household items up for sale in the days before the attack.

Somalia remains epicentre

However, there are still similarities with the Westgate and Garissa attacks.

The five Dusit attackers were all killed during the attack, and at least three of them were from Kenya's ethnic Somali community, one came from the coastal region and another has yet to be identified.

The weapons they used were transported from Somalia via Lamu county where the Islamist group has long held a strong presence in the Boni forest, or via the Mandera town border with Somalia, according to police sources.

Investigators say that Gichunge spent time training in Somalia.

"Somalia remains the epicentre of the Shabaab movement," said Matt Bryden, an analyst with the Sahan think-tank.