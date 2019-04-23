Security issues dominate Tshisekedi's first tour of DR Congo after election

Last week, he issued a strong statement, saying: "I have warned all those actors who manipulate armed groups. The law will apply to them with full force."

"All those who are arrested, irrespective of whether they are national or provincial lawmakers, will be brought to justice, and will be sentenced for complicity in killings."

But so far it's been mainly words and little action.

North Kivu, bordering Lake Kivu and rich in minerals, is one of the regions worst afflicted by violent groups competing for its resources.

"With peace everything will be fine, with peace there will be money. With peace, there will be work," said Manasse Mutabesha, a demobilised soldier, as Tshisekedi arrived in the regional capital Goma last week as part of his first tour of the country.

At a meeting of a security council, including senior military and intelligence officials, the president was told about a recent outbreak of attacks in Goma. "Armed people enter Goma and kill peaceful citizens without being worried by the police or the army," acting interior minister Basile Olongo said, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Tshisekedi issued a warning that "crooked politicians" with links to armed groups would not be tolerated, the minister said.